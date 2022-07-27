Left Menu

Two people die of electrocution in UP

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 27-07-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 17:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people died of electrocution in separate incidents here on Wednesday, police said.

In Kasaipur village here, 19-year-old Muskan accidentally came in contact with a live wire while planting paddy in a field, Station House Officer (Chanda) Ravi Singh said.

In a similar incident in Tamarsepur village, Ram Anuj Tiwari (60) was electrocuted while he was working in a field, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

The SHO said he would visit the areas where the incidents took place as there have been complaints of people installing electric wires around their fields to ward off stray animals.

