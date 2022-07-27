Left Menu

SC orders implementation of enhanced pay scale for judicial officers

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the implementation of an enhanced pay scale for judicial officers across the country with a retrospective effect from January 1, 2016.

27-07-2022
The Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the implementation of an enhanced pay scale for judicial officers across the country with a retrospective effect from January 1, 2016. A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli said the arrears will be paid in three instalments.

The bench said it is not going to wait "endlessly" for the implementation of an enhanced pay scale for judicial officers as recommended by the Second National Judicial Pay Commission. The top court said that revision of the pay structure should come into effect immediately as judicial officers are not covered under any pay commissions of the Centre or states.

It observed, "We are not going to wait endlessly... and it is 6.5 years of delay. Since 2016 they have been waiting. As far as the pay scale is concerned, we are implementing." "Arrears shall be computed by adjusting the interim relief and the balance of 25 per cent be paid in cash within a period of 3 months and another 25 per cent within another 3 months and balance 50 per cent to be paid in the first quarter of 2023," the top court ordered.

The order came when the court was hearing a plea of 'All India Judges Association' which raised several issues including the review of service conditions of judicial officers. (ANI)

