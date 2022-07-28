Germany's consumer gas levy to take effect in October - sources

Germany's planned levy on all gas consumers to help suppliers grappling with soaring gas import prices will take effect on Oct. 1 and will enable importers to pass on 90% of the costs, German economy ministry sources said on Thursday.

The levy law, which was introduced earlier this month, will aim to divide the additional costs for replacing gas from Russia among all gas customers and prevent insolvencies of gas traders and stabilize the energy industry.

