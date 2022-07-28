Left Menu

Germany's consumer gas levy to take effect in October - sources

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-07-2022
Germany's planned levy on all gas consumers to help suppliers grappling with soaring gas import prices will take effect on Oct. 1 and will enable importers to pass on 90% of the costs, German economy ministry sources said on Thursday.

The levy law, which was introduced earlier this month, will aim to divide the additional costs for replacing gas from Russia among all gas customers and prevent insolvencies of gas traders and stabilize the energy industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

