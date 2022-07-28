"There is a limit to targeting judges": Justice DY Chandrachud on news reports of delay in hearings

Justice DY Chandrachud, a Supreme Court judge, on Thursday, expressed his displeasure over criticism in the media about judges not taking up cases. Justice Chandrachud was hearing a mention by a lawyer seeking the listing of a case relating to violence and attacks on Christians when the judge said that he read in the news that this matter was not being taken up.

"Give us judges a break. I was down with Covid, hence the matter was deferred. I read in the news that judges are not taking it up. There is a limit to targeting us," said the judge. The matter was listed for hearing on July 15 but it could not be taken up as the bench did not assemble.

The plea filed by Archbishop Of Bangalore Diocese Dr. Peter Machado alleged a rising number of attacks on Christian institutions and priests across the country. The plea sought directions to stop violence and mob attacks against the members of the Christian community in various states across the country also seeking the implementation of earlier apex court guidelines to curb hate crimes.

The petition has sought the setting up of Special Investigation Teams with officers from outside the States where the incidents set out to register FIRs, conduct criminal investigations and prosecute the criminal offenders in accordance with the law. It further sought direction that the SITs file closure reports in accordance with the law, where false counter FIRs have been filed by the assailants against the victims. It has also sought implementation of the guidelines issued in the Tehseen Poonawala judgment in which nodal officers were to be appointed to take note of hate crimes and register FIRs across the nation.

The Supreme Court 2018, had issued a slew of guidelines for the Centre and State governments to control and prevent the increasing number of hate crimes, including mob violence and lynching. The guidelines included fast-tracked trials, victim compensation, deterrent punishment and disciplinary action against lax law-enforcing officials. The top court had said offences such as hate crimes, cow vigilantism and lynching incidents should be nipped in the bud. (ANI)

