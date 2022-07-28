Left Menu

Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport receives hoax bomb threat

Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi on Thursday received a call from an unknown person regarding a bomb threat.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 28-07-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 16:58 IST
A passenger at Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi. (ANI/File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi on Thursday received a call from an unknown person regarding a bomb threat. Following that the airport officials swung into action and conducted a thorough security check. However, nothing suspicious was found.

Speaking to ANI, KL Agrawal, Director, Ranchi Airport said, "A call from an unknown caller regarding a bomb threat received at Ranchi airport. A thorough security check was done and nothing suspicious found. The call is declared a hoax." It is worth mentioning that Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport (BMA) was recently adjudged as the best in the Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) survey along with Udaipur airport by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

