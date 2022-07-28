S. Korean, Indonesian leaders agree to boost economic ties

Left Menu

The presidents of South Korea and Indonesia agreed Thursday to boost their bilateral cooperation on supply chains, economic security, and defense.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in South Korea on Wednesday as part of a regional trip that had already taken him to China and Japan.

During a joint press conference with Widodo, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said the two shared concerns about North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and agreed to support a concerted international response to the North's weapons programs. He didn't elaborate.

Yoon said he and Widodo agreed to work together to resolve global energy and food crises and support an international effort to restore democracy in Myanmar.

Yoon said they also agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on stabilizing supply chains for key minerals and to establish a strategic partnership in high-tech industries such as one on electric vehicle batteries.

Widodo, speaking through an interpreter, said he and Yoon welcome an increase in bilateral trade. He said that South Korean investments have grown rapidly in Indonesia's steel, petrochemical, electric vehicle battery, communications, and garment industries.

He said he's confident that bilateral economic partnerships will strengthen further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

