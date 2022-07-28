Ball in Iran's court to save nuclear deal - French presidency

There is still time to save the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but the ball remains in Tehran's court, a French presidency official said on Thursday, ahead of talks between Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Macron will also bring up the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia during dinner on Thursday night, including individual cases, as well as European aspirations for oil production given the ongoing war in Ukraine, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)