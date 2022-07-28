Ball in Iran's court to save nuclear deal - French presidency
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-07-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 19:50 IST
- Country:
- France
There is still time to save the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but the ball remains in Tehran's court, a French presidency official said on Thursday, ahead of talks between Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Macron will also bring up the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia during dinner on Thursday night, including individual cases, as well as European aspirations for oil production given the ongoing war in Ukraine, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kremlin hopes Biden will not seek to turn Saudi Arabia against Russia
Iran says Tehran and Riyadh are interested in more talks
Kremlin hopes Biden will not seek to turn Saudi Arabia against Russia
Iran says Tehran and Riyadh are interested in holding further meetings
Kremlin hopes Biden will not seek to turn Saudi Arabia against Russia