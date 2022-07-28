Mexican president: energy dispute will not lead to trade deal rupture
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-07-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 20:28 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that there will not be a rupture in the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal over an energy policy dispute between Mexico and the other two countries.
A rupture in the deal would not be in Mexico's interests, Lopez Obrador said during his regular morning news conference.
