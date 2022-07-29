Left Menu

Ghana looking at 3-year IMF programme of $2 bln-$3 bln -finance minister

Ghana is anticipating in a possible three-year programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth about $2 billion to $3 billion, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Thursday. "We're thinking of maybe a three-year programme...

Reuters | Accra | 29-07-2022
Ghana looking at 3-year IMF programme of $2 bln-$3 bln -finance minister
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Ghana is anticipating in a possible three-year programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth about $2 billion to $3 billion, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Thursday.

"We're thinking of maybe a three-year programme... but knowing that within two years we must have achieved most of what we intend to," he said in an interview on Ghanaian television. "We look forward to anything, maybe two or three or so billion dollars over the period and then get back to the market friendly sovereigns for the balance that we need."

Gold, cocoa and oil-producing Ghana is facing a nearly $1 billion balance-of-payments deficit and turned to the IMF earlier this month for a support package after hundreds of people took to the streets to protest worsening economic hardship.

