Family of four found dead in Mumbai house

Four persons of a family, including two children, were found dead at their home in Shivaji Nagar Baigan Wadi area in Mumbai on Friday, police said. The deceased were identified as Shakil Jalil khan aged 34 and his wife Naziya Shakil Khan along with their 7-year-old son SK Supari and a three-year-old daughter.

According to police, it seems like a case of death by suicide as the door of the house was locked from the inside. Police said that acting on information they received they arrived at the spot and after breaking down the door found the man's body hanging from the ceiling while the remaining three bodies were found lying on the floor.

The police registered a case under 'Accidental Death Report' in Shivaji Nagar police station and have started further investigation. Police is interrogating people around the area.

Till now no suicide note has been recovered from the site and police said that there are no suspects in this case but they have begun an investigation. The four bodies have been sent for a post-mortem. (ANI)

