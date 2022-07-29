Left Menu

Family of four found dead in Mumbai house

Four persons of a family, including two children, were found dead at their home in Shivaji Nagar Baigan Wadi area in Mumbai on Friday, police said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-07-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 16:13 IST
Family of four found dead in Mumbai house
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons of a family, including two children, were found dead at their home in Shivaji Nagar Baigan Wadi area in Mumbai on Friday, police said. The deceased were identified as Shakil Jalil khan aged 34 and his wife Naziya Shakil Khan along with their 7-year-old son SK Supari and a three-year-old daughter.

According to police, it seems like a case of death by suicide as the door of the house was locked from the inside. Police said that acting on information they received they arrived at the spot and after breaking down the door found the man's body hanging from the ceiling while the remaining three bodies were found lying on the floor.

The police registered a case under 'Accidental Death Report' in Shivaji Nagar police station and have started further investigation. Police is interrogating people around the area.

Till now no suicide note has been recovered from the site and police said that there are no suspects in this case but they have begun an investigation. The four bodies have been sent for a post-mortem. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022