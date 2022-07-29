Left Menu

Financial aid to orphaned children of Ex-servicemen enhanced

Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) runs this scheme which is funded from Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund (RMEWF).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 20:03 IST
Financial aid to orphaned children of Ex-servicemen enhanced
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In line with the government's policy of ease of living and dignified life for all citizens and as a humanitarian gesture to the Armed Services, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has approved the enhancement of the financial aid to the orphaned children of Ex-servicemen (ESM) from Rs 1000 per month to Rs. 3000 per month. This will enable orphaned children to lead a better life with respect and honour.

Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) runs this scheme which is funded from Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund (RMEWF). It is a subset of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. The present scheme is meant for the orphaned child who is a legitimate offspring aged below 21 years in the case of son or unmarried daughter of any Ex-Serviceman. The applications for availing benefits under this scheme are recommended by respective Zila Sainik Board (ZSB).

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022