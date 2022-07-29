Financial aid to orphaned children of Ex-servicemen enhanced
Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) runs this scheme which is funded from Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund (RMEWF).
In line with the government's policy of ease of living and dignified life for all citizens and as a humanitarian gesture to the Armed Services, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has approved the enhancement of the financial aid to the orphaned children of Ex-servicemen (ESM) from Rs 1000 per month to Rs. 3000 per month. This will enable orphaned children to lead a better life with respect and honour.
Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) runs this scheme which is funded from Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund (RMEWF). It is a subset of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. The present scheme is meant for the orphaned child who is a legitimate offspring aged below 21 years in the case of son or unmarried daughter of any Ex-Serviceman. The applications for availing benefits under this scheme are recommended by respective Zila Sainik Board (ZSB).
