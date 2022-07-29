Left Menu

3-day property expo begins

29-07-2022
With renewed interest in housing in recent times, the State Bank of India is taking up various initiatives to understand the requirements of builders and home-buyers to serve them better, the bank's chief general manager R Radhakrishna said on Friday.

The initiatives included project loans for builders, pre-approval of projects and meeting the housing loan needs of the customers and central processing hubs were being set up in several towns to make processing faster, Radhakrishna said after inaugurating the 12th edition of premier property fair 'CREDAI FAIRPRO-2022' here.

FairPro 2022 is an excellent platform which brings property developers, bankers, and the customers together under one roof and the growth of the housing sector is faster than the growth of the economy as a whole, he said.

President of local chapter of CREDAI Gugan Ilango, the organiser, said FairPro has been growing with every edition and 75 RERA-approved projects from 29 developers are on display.

The housing sector has been attracting more investments than other sectors, CREDAI South zone vice-president G Rama Reddy said and stressed the need for developers to deliver on their promises to customers. CREDAI Tamil Nadu president Suresh Krishan said the Tamil Nadu government is proactive in developing infrastructure.

