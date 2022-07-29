UP: 6 killed, 7 injured after car rams into tempo, drunk driver held

Six people were killed and seven others injured in Uttar Pradesh's Banda after a car rammed into a tempo on Friday.

According to police, the car driver was drunk and has been taken into custody. The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

"6 people died, 7 got injured after an Innova car rammed into a tempo in Banda "The (car) driver was drunk and has been taken into custody. The injured have been admitted to the hospital," says Abhinandan, Banda Superintendent of Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)