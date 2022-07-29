Rajasthan govt withdraws lignite mining-related order issued to Barmer Lignite Mining Company

JSW Energy on Friday said the Rajasthan government has withdrawn its order related to stop mining operations at two lignite mines at Kapurdi and Jalipa in the state.

The orders were issued to Barmer Lignite Mining Company Limited (BLMCL) a joint venture company of Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Limited (RSMML) and JSW Energy (Barmer) Limited (JSWEBL).

JSWEBL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, operates the 1,080 MW power plant at Barmer.

''Rajasthan government, vide its letter dated 27th July, 2022 has informed BLMCL... the previous letters issued by the Rajasthan government directing BLMCL to stop mining operations at the two lignite mines stand withdrawn,'' JSW Energy said in a BSE filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)