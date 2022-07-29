Left Menu

PTI | Tarouba | Updated: 29-07-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 22:08 IST
Ind vs WI first T20I Scoreboard
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Scoreboard of the first T20 International between India and West Indies here on Friday.

India Innings: Rohit Sharma c Hetmyer b Holder 64 Suryakumar Yadav c Holder b Hosein 24 Shreyas Iyer c Hosein b McCoy 0 Rishabh Pant c Hosein b Paul 14 Hardik Pandya c McCoy b Joseph 1 Ravindra Jadeja c Paul b Joseph 16 Dinesh Karthik not out 41 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 13 Extras: (B-4 LB-4 NB-1 W-8) 17 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 190 Fall of wickets: 1/44 2/45 3/88 4/102 5/127 6/138 Bowling: Obed McCoy 4-0-30-1, Jason Holder 4-0-50-1, Akeal Hosein 4-0-14-1, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-46-2, Odean Smith 2-0-18-0, Keemo Paul 2-0-24-1. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

