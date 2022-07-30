Goa govt declares three 'dry days' in August due to panchayat polls

The Goa government has announced a ban on the sale of liquor in the state for three days in August owing to the panchayat elections.

A notification issued by Under Secretary (Finance) Pranab Bhat on Friday said August 9, 10 and 12 will be observed as dry days.

Elections to the 186 panchayat bodies in Goa are scheduled to be held on August 10, while the counting of votes will happen on August 12.

The notification said that all licenced premises for the sale of liquor shall be closed on August 9, 10 and 12 in Goa on account of polling day and counting of votes for 186 village panchayat polls. The premises having licence to operate ''bar and restaurant'' are allowed to keep the establishments open only to serve food and the bar counter shall be closed and no liquor shall be allowed to be served on these days, it added. ''The owner of the licenced 'bar and restaurant' shall also display a board in the premises stating that no liquor will be served and that the restaurant is open for serving food only,'' the notification said.

