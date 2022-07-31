Left Menu

Delhi Metro to conduct 'Customer Satisfaction Survey' from Aug 1

In order to improve passenger service and quality, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be conducting the "8th edition of Online Customer Satisfaction Survey - 2022" from August 1 to August 28.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 14:38 IST
Delhi Metro to conduct 'Customer Satisfaction Survey' from Aug 1
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In order to improve passenger services and quality, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be conducting the "8th edition of Online Customer Satisfaction Survey - 2022" from August 1 to August 28. According to the DMRC, the main objective of the survey is to collect feedback from the commuters on various components of metro services and facilities.

Detailed feedback will be obtained from participating commuters on individual topics with a comprehensive questionnaire. The survey will also seek suggestions for improvements if any. "Commuters who wish to participate in the Survey can visit DMRC's official website www.delhimetrorail.com and submit their inputs by clicking on the given links placed on the home page of the website," it said.

The survey form will be available in both English and Hindi. The survey includes seven topics on which feedback is sought. The survey links for one topic will be available on DMRC's website for four days only for filling up by the participants. After four days, the next topic will be made available for feedback. As the survey includes seven topics, the survey will conclude in 28 days.

Commuters will be able to give their feedback on important aspects of Metro functioning such as availability and accessibility, facilities offered to customers, information, quality of services, customer service, outside metro area and security, safety and comfort. Delhi Metro is organizing this survey to find out what passengers think of the services being provided to the passengers.

The results of the survey will be helpful for assessing and making necessary improvements in various components of the Metro facilities and services based on the feedback received. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022