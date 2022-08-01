Left Menu

Indian Youth Congress protests against Centre over rising prices, unemployment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 17:14 IST
Representative Image
The Indian Youth Congress on Monday staged a protest outside Shastri Bhawan here against the Central government over the rising prices and unemployment in the country, party officials said.

Several Indian Youth Congress (IYC) leaders and workers holding banners gathered here and raised slogans against the Centre, they said.

IYC president Srinivas B V said that ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have come to power, youths are losing their jobs, people are being hit by the GST and unemployment is on the rise in the country.

''By collecting tax on products like curd, paneer, and lassi, the Modi government has proven that its goal is only to loot the public. Whether it is a contract for the crematorium or a solar water heater or stationery, hospital rooms or LED bulbs, GST has been increased on everything,'' he said.

The IYC demanded that the Central government ''improve'' the GST policy as soon as possible and provide ''relief'' to the common man.

''Centre's decision to impose 5 per cent GST on food grains is part of their loot policy,'' Srinivas added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

