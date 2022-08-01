US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower ahead of July factory activity data

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Monday following a strong rally last week on earnings optimism, with investors awaiting a factory activity data after similar surveys from China and the Eurozone fueled recession worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 89.42 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 32,755.71.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 17.91 points, or 0.43%, at 4,112.38, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 72.73 points, or 0.59%, to 12,317.96 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)