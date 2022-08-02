Left Menu

Mexican president expropriates land for construction of Mayan Train

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expropriated 1.09 million square meters (269 acres) for the construction of the Yucatan peninsula's planned Mayan Train railway, according to the official gazette published Monday. The 1,500 km (930 mile) line is already under construction, with the aim of linking tourist zones. Lopez Obrador deemed it a matter of national security at the end of July as several pending legal injunctions clouded its future.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 04:30 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 04:30 IST
Mexican president expropriates land for construction of Mayan Train

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expropriated 1.09 million square meters (269 acres) for the construction of the Yucatan peninsula's planned Mayan Train railway, according to the official gazette published Monday.

The 1,500 km (930 mile) line is already under construction, with the aim of linking tourist zones. Lopez Obrador deemed it a matter of national security at the end of July as several pending legal injunctions clouded its future. Monday's announcement said the Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development would compensate land owners in line with appraisals from the Institute of Administration and Appraisals of National Assets.

The move is backed, according to the gazette, by the country's constitution, which it said both provided for land expropriation and asserted the priority of railways for national development. The president has insisted the multi-billion-dollar project will be finished by the end of next year.

Lopez Obrador also strengthened control of the construction operation by transferring Grupo Mexico's building contract to the defense secretary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022