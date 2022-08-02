Left Menu

Taiwan says will activate stock stabilisation fund when needed

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 02-08-2022 07:13 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 07:13 IST
Taiwan says will activate stock stabilisation fund when needed
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan will activate its stock stabilisation fund to intervene in the market when needed, Deputy Finance Minister Juan Ching-hwa told Reuters, amid rising tentions with China as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday.

The ministry runs the National Stabilisation Fund, which can intervene in stocks if the government judges there is a large amount of volatility.

Taiwan's main share index fell 2% in early trade. (Reporting By Liang-sa Loh and Yimou Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022