Taiwan says will activate stock stabilisation fund when needed

Taiwan will activate its stock stabilisation fund to intervene in the market when needed, Deputy Finance Minister Juan Ching-hwa told Reuters, amid rising tentions with China as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday.

The ministry runs the National Stabilisation Fund, which can intervene in stocks if the government judges there is a large amount of volatility.

Taiwan's main share index fell 2% in early trade. (Reporting By Liang-sa Loh and Yimou Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

