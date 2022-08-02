Left Menu

A Go First car stops under IndiGo Plane, DGCA orders inquiry

A Go First Maruti vehicle stopped under the nose area of the Indigo aircraft VT-ITJ that was parked at Terminal T-2 IGI airport in Delhi.

A Go First Maruti vehicle stopped under the nose area of the Indigo aircraft VT-ITJ that was parked at Terminal T-2 IGI airport in Delhi. It was Delhi-Patna Indigo flight 6E-2022. Maruti vehicle narrowly avoided the collision with the plane's nose wheel.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the incident. A senior DGCA official said, "On Tuesday early morning Indigo aircraft VT-ITJ was parked on stand no. 201 of Terminal T-2 at IGI airport. It was to operate Indigo flight 6E-2022 (Delhi - Patna). A Go Ground Maruti, Swift Dezire vehicle came close to this aircraft and stopped under the nose area of the aircraft."

Video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The car can be seen just under the aircraft. The plane was getting prepared to take off for Patna on Tuesday morning when the car belonging to Go First Airline went under it.

The driver supposedly fell asleep. He is subjected to a breath analyser test to check if he had consumed alcohol and it was found to be negative. "There was no damage to the aircraft or injury to any person. The driver has been subjected to Breath Analyser (BA) test for consumption of alcohol and it has been found to be negative." DGCA further said. The aircraft departed as per the scheduled departure time. Further investigation is being carried out by DAS-NR. (ANI)

