PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 14:49 IST
AAP Accuses BJP of Using NIA as Political Tool Amid Protest over Delhi Liquor Scam Probe
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters at the DDU Marg here on Tuesday over the NIA probe recommended by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in the alleged funding received by the party from a banned terrorist organisation 'Sikhs For Justice'.

The protesters, who raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, were stopped by the police at a barricade.

''We know the AAP is corrupt but its most shameful that the party also took funds from a banned terrorist outfit,'' alleged Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

There could be political differences among the parties but there cannot be any compromise with the national security, he said.

''Those who joined hands with the anti-national forces should be booked under sedition charges,'' Sachdeva demanded. The LG has recommended the NIA probe against Kejriwal on a complaint that the AAP allegedly received political funding from the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). The AAP has rejected the charge and alleged the recommendation is ''yet another conspiracy'' against Kejriwal at the behest of the ruling BJP at the Centre.

