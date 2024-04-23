IndiGo's chief praises unprecedented progress in Indian aviation sector

By Shailesh Yadav Rahul Bhatia, the Group Managing Director of InterGlobe, the parent company of India's largest airline IndiGo, lauded the remarkable advancements in India's aviation sector.

Bhatia emphasised, "The way this government is working in the aviation sector, I have never seen it before in my thirty years." In an exclusive interview with ANI, Bhatia highlighted the significant expansion of airport infrastructure, emphasising its transformative impact on air travel accessibility.

He noted the shift in perception, stating, "Earlier, the government used to think that air travel was elitist, that misconception has disappeared because it has become an integral part of the infrastructure of the country and more and more first-time flyers are coming." Discussing the sector's growth potential, Bhatia underscored the vast opportunities presented by India's burgeoning population.

"If we look at the current base of both aviation and hospitality, it is very small. 1.4 billion people live in this country. The growth is going to be relentless," he remarked, comparing India's aviation and hospitality infrastructure to that of China. Regarding the government's initiative for 'One Nation, One Space,' Bhatia commended the efforts to streamline airspace management, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He acknowledged the government's role in addressing airspace restrictions and enhancing air traffic management, citing recent measures undertaken by the Government of India. Rahul Bhatia and CP Gurnani of Assago today announced a joint venture company, AlonOS, which will pioneer artificial intelligence (AI)-driven innovation in the travel, transport, logistic and hospitality sectors.

On the joint venture, Bhatia said, "InterGlobe has always been at the forefront of innovation and development, and I am delighted that we at InterGlobe are partnering with C.P. on this path-breaking venture." AlonOS is aimed at enabling businesses to accelerate their digital transformation by enhancing human and system capabilities with Al powered solutions.

By leveraging our deep sectoral expertise and the power of Al, we aim to revolutionise industries, redefine possibilities, and shape the future of businesses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)