PLI scheme for food processing sector would boost growth: Industry official

The government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore for the food processing sector would boost the industry's growth in the coming years, a senior industry official said on Tuesday.

Air-conditioning and commercial refrigeration major Blue Star Ltd Managing Director and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Chairman of Foodpro 2022 B Thiagarajan said the food processing industry has been growing at an annual growth rate of 11.18 per cent.

The Union ministry of food processing industries has earmarked Rs 10,900 crore under the PLI scheme for the sector.

Referring to the biennial event on food processing packaging and food technology event scheduled to begin from August 5 in Chennai, he said that over 300 domestic and international exhibitors were expected to take part in the three-day event.

Tamil Nadu's minister for agriculture and farmers' welfare M R K Panneerselvam and minister for food and civil supplies R Sakkarapani are scheduled to take part in the inaugural session, a press release said.

''The newly-added Food Expo will showcase a wide variety of ready-to-eat food products from all over the world and the Food Packaging Expo would showcase the technological advancement in various domains of the food packaging industry,'' Thiagarajan said.

Two special pavilions on banana and millets were also being showcased during this event, he said.

CII Southern Region Chairperson Suchitra Ella said, ''Foodpro is the flagship initiative of the CII in the food processing and technology space, which provides an ideal platform for the stakeholders to showcase the latest technology.'' This edition would showcase Tamil Nadu's leadership in the agriculture and food processing fields through a special pavilion by the agriculture department, she said.

