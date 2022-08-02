Left Menu

Maha govt working efficiently, cabinet expansion 'soon': CM Shinde

Even as the cabinet expansion has not taken place, the government is working efficiently.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-08-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 17:26 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra government is working efficiently even though there is no full-fledged cabinet in place, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Tuesday and promised to ''soon'' undertake the exercise to add new members in his team.

At present, Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis -- both took oath on June 30 -- are the only members of the state cabinet.

''We will soon expand our cabinet. Even as cabinet expansion has not taken place, the government is working efficiently. We have taken multiple decisions that are people-oriented,'' Shinde told reporters when asked about the long-awaited exercise to expand his team.

The CM, who is on a Pune visit, reviewed the status of various development-related projects in five districts that fall under the Pune division.

Shinde listed major decisions taken by his government and mentioned reducing fuel prices, granting approval for constructing a Metro car shed at Aarey Colony in Mumbai, and proposed diversion of rainwater to drought-prone areas of Marathwada in central Maharashtra.

Responding to the controversy over the shifting of the proposed MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) area from Saswad in Pune to Koregaon town in the adjoining Satara district, Shinde said any decision on the issue will be taken only after considering technical aspects and the availability of land.

''We will decide on the MIDC area after considering the availability of land (in Koregaon),'' he said.

Asked about the proposed international airport at Purandar in the Pune district, Shinde said the new aerodrome will be developed at the site selected during the tenure of the BJP government.

During the Devendra Fadnavis-led government (2014-19), a land parcel under the Purandar tehsil was identified for the airport. However, the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, citing opposition from local farmers, shifted the project to nearby villages under the same tehsil.

The Ministry of Defence, however, revoked the approval for the project site identified by the MVA government.

During his Pune visit, Shinde is scheduled to attend multiple programs, including a public rally in Saswad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

