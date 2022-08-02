Left Menu

Nord Stream 1 gas turbine is in Germany, Scholz to visit - Siemens Energy

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-08-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 21:26 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will look at the Nord Stream 1 gas turbine that has undergone maintenance in Canada at the Siemens Energy site in Muelheim an der Ruhr on Wednesday, the company said.

Russia has cited turbine problems as its reason for cutting gas supply via Nord Stream 1.

"He (Scholz) will, together with our CEO Christian Bruch, take a look at the turbine serviced in Canada for the Nordstream 1 gas pipeline, which is ready for onward transport to Russia," Siemens Energy said in an invitation to the event.

