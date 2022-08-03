Left Menu

Suspected gas leak sickens over 50 workers at Indian apparel plant - media

Some of the workers were administered first aid in the medical centre in the SEZ and others were shifted to nearby hospitals, the newspaper said on Tuesday citing police sources. "The gas leak reportedly took place on the premises of Brandix.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 04:51 IST
More than 50 women at an apparel manufacturing unit of the Brandix Special Economic Zone (SEZ) near the Indian city of Visakhapatnam fell sick on Tuesday due to a suspected gas leak, The Indian Express reported. Some of the workers were administered first aid in the medical centre in the SEZ and others were shifted to nearby hospitals, the newspaper said on Tuesday citing police sources.

"The gas leak reportedly took place on the premises of Brandix. At present 53 patients are admitted here. Most of the patients complained of difficulty in breathing, nausea, vomiting," ANI news agency said in a tweet https://bit.ly/3zSr7W3, citing local police and health officials. The report added that on June 3, a similar incident had occurred in the same place where more than 200 women workers fell unconscious. It was then suspected that ammonia gas leaked from a nearby plant caused the incident, it said.

