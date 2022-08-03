Left Menu

Mud football tournament organised in Kerala to spread anti-drug message

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Jan Shikshan Sansthan, Malappuram organized a mud football tournament to promote anti-drug messages among tribal groups.

ANI | Malappuram (Kerala) | Updated: 03-08-2022 07:25 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 07:25 IST
Mud football tournament organised in Kerala to spread anti-drug message
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Jan Shikshan Sansthan, Malappuram organized a mud football tournament to promote anti-drug messages among tribal groups. Eight teams representing different colonies participated in the competition. Rupas Nedunkayam won the tournament.

The competition was held in a specially prepared field by Chaliyar Panchayat. Projects are underway under the JSS to eliminate the use of alcohol and drugs in tribal colonies. Those who performed well in the teams participating in the competition will be provided further training in football. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
2
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

 Saint Kitts and Nevis

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022