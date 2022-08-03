Left Menu

Demand for oil to continue recovery albeit at slower pace, OPEC Sec Gen says

There is post-pandemic recovery, and we are still seeing that but there is a relative decrease in its pace," Haitham al-Ghais told the Algerian news channel in remarks aired late Tuesday and posted on social media on Wednesday.

Demand for oil is expected to continue its recovery, albeit at a slower pace than earlier this year and last year, the secretary general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries told Algerian state television ahead of Wednesday's OPEC+ meeting.

"We are still seeing increased demand for oil... compared to the period of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. There is post-pandemic recovery, and we are still seeing that but there is a relative decrease in its pace," Haitham al-Ghais told the Algerian news channel in remarks aired late Tuesday and posted on social media on Wednesday.

