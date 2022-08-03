Just like Ram temple in Ayodhya, CAA is out commitment: Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is a core issue for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just like Ram Mandir was in the past. He asserted that the BJP will implement the CAA eventually and grant citizenship to Bangladeshi refugees.

Speaking to ANI, the West Bengal BJP chief said, "CAA is our commitment, we'll do it. CAA is a core issue for Bengal BJP the way Ram Mandir was a pledge for the BJP. We'll give citizenship to refugees from Bangladesh. People are forced to come because of the atrocities committed on Hindus." "There is no politics in it. Mahatma Gandhi also said that if atrocities are committed against Hindus living in Bangladesh after the partition of India, then India will have to take responsibility. Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that CAA will be implemented in West Bengal soon," he added.

According to the Majumdar, the implementation of CAA in Bengal is very important because Hindus are still being tortured in Bangladesh. "Still people are migrating from Bangladesh to India. In the last month also there were a lot of atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh," he said.

Speaking about other political parties opposing the implementation of CAA in the country, the Bengal BJP chief said, "The opposition has constantly opposed the government regarding CAA. In West Bengal also, a resolution was passed against CAA in the Assembly." When asked how difficult it would be to implement CAA in West Bengal, Sukanta Majumdar said, "It will not be an easy task and we do not even want to do easy work. Many people opposed Article 370. They said that Modi Ji will not be able to abrogate 370 even if he is Prime Minister 10 times. We removed it and showed that BJP is not there to do easy work. Opposition parties like Congress are here to do easy work. We (BJP) work to bring a change. We have come to change the future of the country and will do it."

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari met Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday and demanded that the CAA be implemented at the earliest. Majumdar also met BJP national president JP Nadda yesterday and spoke to him on the situation in Bengal after the unearthing of the SSC Recruitment Scam in which TMC leader Partha Chatterjee is one of the prime accused.

"I have spoken to Nadda Ji on many important issues concerning Bengal. Suvendu Adhikari also spoke to Amit Shah. I have discussed what issues we would be working on in Bengal in the upcoming days after a major corruption case came to light in Bengal," he added. Speaking on his fellow Lok Sabha colleague Mahua Moitra's expensive handbag controversy, he said, "I would like to see more such bankrupt persons who carry expensive bags like Mahua. If many such bankrupt people exist in Bengal then it will be a 'balle balle' situation for the state. Mahua Moitra keeps making such controversial comments. Either she wants to attract media or there must be other reasons."

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra ran into controversy on Tuesday for allegedly 'hiding her expensive' bag during a session in the Lok Sabha regarding price rise. (ANI)

