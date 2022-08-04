Leak detected near Suncor's Ontario refinery on St. Clair River - media report
Suncor Energy Inc is responding to a leak found on the St. Clair River located near its Sarnia, Ontario refinery, according to a local media report on Wednesday. Community members will notice increased activity and odours near the Suncor dock, the report said. The company was not immediately available for a response.
Suncor operates an 85,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Sarnia, according to the company website. The company was not immediately available for a response.
