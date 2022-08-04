Left Menu

India Yamaha Motor strengthens retail footprint in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-08-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 19:19 IST
Two-wheeler major India Yamaha Motor has strengthened its retail presence in Tamil Nadu with the opening up of two new outlets in the region, the company said on Thursday.

India Yamaha Motor, a subsidiary of Japan-headquartered Yamaha, inaugurated 'Blue Square' outlets in Vellore and Mayiladuthurai under the expansion plan.

Currently, India Yamaha Motor has 25 Blue Square premium showrooms in the State of the total 77 outlets across the country.

''As a part of The Call of the Blue brand campaign, Yamaha is excited to announce the launch of two new Blue Square showrooms in Tamil Nadu, which is an important market for us. The premium outlets represent the heritage of Yamaha brand in international motorsports and will further pave the way in building a stronger retail network,'' the company chairman Eishin Chihana said in a press release.

