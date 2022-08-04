Haryana Police arrests illegal arms manufacturer from Rajasthan, 48 country-made pistols recovered

Haryana Police on Thursday arrested a man from Bharatpur district of Rajasthan who is allegedly involved in manufacturing and selling illegal weapons. The Police recovered 48 country-made pistols, 17 cartridges and material used in making illegal weapons from his possession, a Haryana Police spokesperson said.

The accused has been identified as Tahir, a resident of Daulatpur in district Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The spokesperson said the accused was arrested by a team of CIA Narnaul from the Kaman area of Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

"The accused used to make illegal weapons at home and sell them for Rs 4000 to 5000 each. Apart from making new weapons, the accused used to repair old illegal weapons for a long time," said the spokesperson. On February 28, 2022, Haryana Police had arrested one Hanuman alias Kalia and recovered "one desi doga, one revolver and six cartridges" from him.

"During interrogation, he disclosed the name of another accused involved in supplying illegal arms. Based on the information and other leads, police have so far arrested 6 accused in this case from whom 79 illegal weapons, 25 cartridges and a huge quantity of material used in making illegal weapons have been recovered," " the spokesperson said. A case has been registered in this connection against the accused. Further investigation into the case is underway so that the names of others involved in this network of illegal arms supply can be unearthed.

In Aril this year, Delhi Police arrested an arms manufacturer from the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. Gun manufacturer kingpin Mamman (52), a resident of Musepur village in Bharatpur district was arrested by the police.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)