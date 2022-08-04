1 labourer died, 2 injured in grenade attack by terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

One labourer died and two others were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday night, police said. The Police said that both the injured labourers are stable.

The Police had cordoned off the area. "Terrorists hurled grenade on outside labourers at Gadoora area of Pulwama. In this terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The deceased labourer has been identified as Mohammad Mumtaz, a resident of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar. The other two injured are also residents of Bihar.

"The deceased outside labourer has been identified as Mohd Mumtaz, resident of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar. Injured have been identified as Mohd Arif and Mohd Majbool, residents of Rampur, Bihar. Both are stable," Police added. Earlier on Wednesday, terrorists fired upon a vehicle-bound police party in the Allochibagh Bund area of Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir, said police.

The police said no injury or other damage took place. Earlier, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was apprehended in the higher reaches of Aloosa forest during a joint operation by 26 Assam Rifles, JKP and CRPF, said the Indian Army on Sunday.

During the search, war-like stores were recovered from him. "A specific input was received from Jammu and Kashmir and Army Intelligence Unit regarding the presence of two suspected terrorists in Gen Area Aloosa Forest. On July 30, a joint operation led by 26 Assam Rifles, JKP and CRPF was launched. During a search of higher reaches in Aloosa Forest, a suspected area was identified. The area was cordoned with extreme caution," said the Indian Army.

During a search of the area one suspected individual (terrorist) was seen and surrounded from all sides and apprehended. During the search, war-like stores were recovered from him, added the Army. As per sources, the terrorist belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was planning to carry out attacks on security forces in the coming days. His aim was to cause major disruption during Amarnath Yatra.

Pakistan's desperate attempts to cause fear and panic amongst the locals are aimed at disturbing the prevailing peace and normalcy in the valley. All efforts will be made by the security forces to deny terrorists any space to operate freely. By apprehending one hardcore LeT a major incident has been averted, added the Army. Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Border Security Force troops fired at an unidentified flying object in the Kanachak sector at the International Border in Jammu.

According to the BSF, the object was flying with a blinking light at 9.31 PM as it tried to cross the International Border (IB). There have been many instances of drones being spotted on the international border with Pakistan.

Previously, on the intervening night of July 26 and 27, BSF troops had spotted the movement of a drone along the international border in Rajasthan as it was found to be moving near the Gharsana sector of Sri Ganganagar district. In another incident on July 22, the BSF troops had fired at a drone coming from the Pakistani side near the international border in Jammu. (ANI)

