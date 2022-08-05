ISS India inks agreement with DSEU for skill development

ISS Facility Services India, a subsidiary of Denmark-based global facility management services and workplace experiences leader ISS A/S (ISS Group), on Friday said it has signed an agreement with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is aimed at training students enrolled in BBA (Facilities and Hygiene Management) programme, the company said in a statement.

ISS will assist DSEU with curriculum advisory, faculty and staff development workshops, internships and placement support along with six scholarships to high-performing and needy students.

''Being a rapidly growing market with expanding office spaces, India needs a skilled workforce to manage the work spaces of tomorrow. ''As a leading workplace experience and facility management company, we have an understanding of the sector, and I am happy that we are able to train the students from India to make careers in the facility management sector. The world of facility management is very enriching, and I am excited with the immense potential of ISS India's partnership with DSEU,'' Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Group CEO, ISS A/S, added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)