Left Menu

NTPC fully commission 296 MW Fatehgarh solar project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 20:06 IST
NTPC fully commission 296 MW Fatehgarh solar project
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned power giant NTPC has fully commissioned the 296 MW Fatehgarh solar project after making its fifth part capacity of the 48.8 MW commercially operational in Jaisalmer.

''Consequent upon successful commissioning, the fifth part capacity of 48.8 MW out of 296 MW Fatehgarh Solar PV Project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation with effect from 00:00 Hrs. of August 5, 2022. Now, the full capacity of 296 MW has been commissioned,'' the company said in a BSE filing.

In another filing, the company said that consequent upon successful commissioning, the entire capacity of 250 MW Kolyat, Bikaner (Shambu ki Burj-1) Solar PV Project at Bikaner, Rajasthan, is declared on the commercial operation.

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 55,068 MW, while the group's installed and commercial capacity will become 69,433 MW, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022