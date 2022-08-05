NTPC fully commission 296 MW Fatehgarh solar project

State-owned power giant NTPC has fully commissioned the 296 MW Fatehgarh solar project after making its fifth part capacity of the 48.8 MW commercially operational in Jaisalmer.

''Consequent upon successful commissioning, the fifth part capacity of 48.8 MW out of 296 MW Fatehgarh Solar PV Project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation with effect from 00:00 Hrs. of August 5, 2022. Now, the full capacity of 296 MW has been commissioned,'' the company said in a BSE filing.

In another filing, the company said that consequent upon successful commissioning, the entire capacity of 250 MW Kolyat, Bikaner (Shambu ki Burj-1) Solar PV Project at Bikaner, Rajasthan, is declared on the commercial operation.

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 55,068 MW, while the group's installed and commercial capacity will become 69,433 MW, it stated.

