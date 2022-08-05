1215 stations developed as Adarsh station so far: Govt

With the aim to enhance passenger amenities, the Ministry of Railways on Friday said as many as 1,215 stations have been developed as Adarsh Station so far. In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Ministry of Railways has formulated various schemes that is Model, Modern and Adarsh Station Scheme for upgradation and beautification of stations on Indian Railways.

Presently, under 'Adarsh' Station Scheme, 1,253 stations have been identified for development, out of which 1,215 stations so far have been developed and the remaining stations are targeted to be developed under Adarsh Station Scheme by Financial Year 2022-23, he said. The Minister informed that a new scheme for 'Major Upgradation of Railway Stations' has also been recently initiated. So far, 52 stations have been identified for upgradation under this scheme.

He further said that Railway stations are upgraded or beautified under 'Adarsh' Station Scheme based on identified need of providing better-enhanced passenger amenities at stations. The Minister informed that the expenditure on beautification or upgradation of stations under Adarsh Station Scheme is generally funded under Plan Head -53 'Customer Amenities'. During the Financial Year 2021- 22, an amount of Rs 2,344.55 crore was allocated under Plan Head -53 and in the current Financial Year 2022-23, an amount of Rs 2,700 crore has been allocated under Plan Head - 53. (ANI)

