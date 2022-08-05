Left Menu

1215 stations developed as Adarsh station so far: Govt

With the aim to enhance passenger amenities, the Ministry of Railways on Friday said as many as 1,215 stations have been developed as Adarsh Station so far.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 23:42 IST
1215 stations developed as Adarsh station so far: Govt
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the aim to enhance passenger amenities, the Ministry of Railways on Friday said as many as 1,215 stations have been developed as Adarsh Station so far. In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Ministry of Railways has formulated various schemes that is Model, Modern and Adarsh Station Scheme for upgradation and beautification of stations on Indian Railways.

Presently, under 'Adarsh' Station Scheme, 1,253 stations have been identified for development, out of which 1,215 stations so far have been developed and the remaining stations are targeted to be developed under Adarsh Station Scheme by Financial Year 2022-23, he said. The Minister informed that a new scheme for 'Major Upgradation of Railway Stations' has also been recently initiated. So far, 52 stations have been identified for upgradation under this scheme.

He further said that Railway stations are upgraded or beautified under 'Adarsh' Station Scheme based on identified need of providing better-enhanced passenger amenities at stations. The Minister informed that the expenditure on beautification or upgradation of stations under Adarsh Station Scheme is generally funded under Plan Head -53 'Customer Amenities'. During the Financial Year 2021- 22, an amount of Rs 2,344.55 crore was allocated under Plan Head -53 and in the current Financial Year 2022-23, an amount of Rs 2,700 crore has been allocated under Plan Head - 53. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
IAEA, FAO hold African Food Safety Workshop in South Africa

IAEA, FAO hold African Food Safety Workshop in South Africa

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global
4
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022