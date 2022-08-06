Lumpy skin disease will be brought under control soon: Gehlot

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-08-2022 00:50 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 00:49 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said lumpy skin disease is spreading rapidly in many districts of the state, but assured that it will be controlled soon.

Gehlot instructed ministers to visit their respective districts to know the situation and make the public aware of the infection.

He also urged the public representatives of the affected districts to hold meetings with the local livestock farmers, milk producers and gaushala operators.

''There will be no shortage of funds. The state government stands with cattle rearers at all times,'' Gehlot said in a review meeting.

Gehlot, who was in New Delhi, held the meeting through video conference from the Bikaner House in national capital.

The chief minister said all public representatives, including MLAs, mayors, zila pramukh, pradhan and sarpanch, have important roles to play, according to a statement.

Gehlot encouraged doctors and veterinary staff engaged in the treatment of infected animals, saying their alertness has brought the infection and mortality rate down.

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria said that on August 1, the infection rate was 21.20 per cent, which came down to only 5.61 per cent on August 4.

