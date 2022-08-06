Left Menu

UP court acquits BSP MP Atul Rai in rape case

A Varanasi court on Saturday acquitted jailed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Atul Rai, who was accused of rape.

BSP MP Atul Rai (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Varanasi court on Saturday acquitted jailed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Atul Rai, who was accused of rape. The bench of Additional District Judge of Varanasi MP MLA Court Siyaram Chaurasia acquitted Rai for lack of evidence.

Rai attended the proceedings via video conferencing from Naini Central Jail. Atul Rai is a BSP MP from Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He was lodged in Naini Jail for the last three years.

A woman from Ballia filed a rape case against the BSP MP on May 1, 2019 at the Lanka police station in Varanasi. Notably, the woman along with an eyewitness in this case, set herself on fire by pouring flammable material on herself in front of the Supreme Court on August 16, 2019.

After which both were admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi in critical condition. However, both succumbed to injuries after nine days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

