Left Menu

Daiki Axis Japan plans to set up plant in each Indian state: MD

Water treatment solutions provider Daiki Axis Japan plans to set up a unit in every Indian state as part of its business expansion plan, the companys Managing Director Rio Waza said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 20:09 IST
Daiki Axis Japan plans to set up plant in each Indian state: MD
  • Country:
  • India

Water treatment solutions provider Daiki Axis Japan plans to set up a unit in every Indian state as part of its business expansion plan, the company's Managing Director Rio Waza said on Friday. Waza shared his company's growth plans while speaking at a workshop here on 'advance onsite wastewater management system based on Johkasou technology'. The session was organised in partnership with IIT Roorkee. ''...in India, we have a vision and mission to establish the factories in each state and have started working on models for South and East India,'' the MD was quoted as saying in a company statement. Daiki Axis Japan, through its subsidiary Daiki Axis India, is setting up its second plant with a capacity of 1,000 sewage treatment units with Japanese 'Johkasou' technology at Palwal, Haryana at a cost of about Rs 200 crore. The company has a unit in Vapi, Gujarat. India is a huge market for the company and expansion of business will remain a focus area, Waza added. Johkasou is a Japanese technology used to treat domestic waste water locally for reuse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022