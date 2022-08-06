Daiki Axis Japan plans to set up plant in each Indian state: MD
Water treatment solutions provider Daiki Axis Japan plans to set up a unit in every Indian state as part of its business expansion plan, the companys Managing Director Rio Waza said on Friday.
- Country:
- India
Water treatment solutions provider Daiki Axis Japan plans to set up a unit in every Indian state as part of its business expansion plan, the company's Managing Director Rio Waza said on Friday. Waza shared his company's growth plans while speaking at a workshop here on 'advance onsite wastewater management system based on Johkasou technology'. The session was organised in partnership with IIT Roorkee. ''...in India, we have a vision and mission to establish the factories in each state and have started working on models for South and East India,'' the MD was quoted as saying in a company statement. Daiki Axis Japan, through its subsidiary Daiki Axis India, is setting up its second plant with a capacity of 1,000 sewage treatment units with Japanese 'Johkasou' technology at Palwal, Haryana at a cost of about Rs 200 crore. The company has a unit in Vapi, Gujarat. India is a huge market for the company and expansion of business will remain a focus area, Waza added. Johkasou is a Japanese technology used to treat domestic waste water locally for reuse.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian-origin man in US sentenced to nearly 4 years in jail for running fraud COVID-19 scheme
World Athletics Championships: Eldhose Paul becomes first Indian to qualify for triple jump final
Two Indian brothers, their Indian-American friend charged in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case
Indian rupee is holding up well relative to advanced and emerging market peers, says Das.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says Indian economy is relatively better placed amid grim global scenario.