Daiki Axis Japan plans to set up plant in each Indian state: MD

Water treatment solutions provider Daiki Axis Japan plans to set up a unit in every Indian state as part of its business expansion plan, the company's Managing Director Rio Waza said on Friday. Waza shared his company's growth plans while speaking at a workshop here on 'advance onsite wastewater management system based on Johkasou technology'. The session was organised in partnership with IIT Roorkee. ''...in India, we have a vision and mission to establish the factories in each state and have started working on models for South and East India,'' the MD was quoted as saying in a company statement. Daiki Axis Japan, through its subsidiary Daiki Axis India, is setting up its second plant with a capacity of 1,000 sewage treatment units with Japanese 'Johkasou' technology at Palwal, Haryana at a cost of about Rs 200 crore. The company has a unit in Vapi, Gujarat. India is a huge market for the company and expansion of business will remain a focus area, Waza added. Johkasou is a Japanese technology used to treat domestic waste water locally for reuse.

