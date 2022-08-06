Karnataka govt forms institution on the lines of NITI Aayog

The state government on Saturday issued an order forming the 'State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka' (SITK), in place of 'Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission', on the lines of NITI Aayog at the Centre.

The order stated that the new institution has been created to realise the mission of building a ''New Karnataka for a New India''.

It said the Chief Minister will be Chairman of SITK, while the Vice Chairperson for SITK, an expert in government planning and other issues, would be appointed soon.

The state government would provide Rs 150 crore annually to enable SITK to function effectively and achieve its goals, an official statement said.

It would have eight domain experts representing the fields of planning, economics, social welfare, rural development, education, health, agriculture, science and technology, skills development, employment and clean energy as advisers, it said.

Also, the body would have sections or divisions like planning, economics, social welfare, rural development, education, health, agriculture, science and technology, skills development, employment and clean energy.

Additional Secretary in the Department of Planning, Programme Implementation and Statistics would function as the Chief Executive Officer and Adviser for SITK.

Domain experts in poverty alleviation, revenue, food and nutrition, simplification of services, clean and green energy, resource management, gender equality, industry and infrastructure, innovation and skills development would also be appointed.

The state government will nominate 14 renowned government and non-government organisations including IISc, IIMB, NLSIU as stakeholders, it added.

