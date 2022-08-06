Left Menu

Your valiant fight, resilience have made India proud: Prez to boxer Jaismine Lamboria

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday applauded boxer Jaismine Lamboria for winning bronze medal in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said her valiant fight and resilience have made India proud.Lamboria won bronze in the womens 60 kg category. Congratulations to young boxer Jaismine Lamboria for winning bronze in her debut CommonwealthGames.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 22:26 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday applauded boxer Jaismine Lamboria for winning bronze medal in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said her valiant fight and resilience have made India proud.

Lamboria won bronze in the women's 60 kg category. ''Congratulations to young boxer Jaismine Lamboria for winning bronze in her debut #CommonwealthGames. Your valiant fight and resilience have made India proud and are inspirational for our youth, specially the girls,'' the president tweeted. PTI AKV SRY

