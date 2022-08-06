Your valiant fight, resilience have made India proud: Prez to boxer Jaismine Lamboria

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday applauded boxer Jaismine Lamboria for winning bronze medal in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said her valiant fight and resilience have made India proud.

Lamboria won bronze in the women's 60 kg category. ''Congratulations to young boxer Jaismine Lamboria for winning bronze in her debut #CommonwealthGames. Your valiant fight and resilience have made India proud and are inspirational for our youth, specially the girls,'' the president tweeted. PTI AKV SRY

