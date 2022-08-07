Left Menu

Punjab: Road leading to Pathankot airport washed away as Chakki river overflows

The road leading to Pathankot airport was washed away, said officials on Saturday.

ANI | Pathankot (Punjab) | Updated: 07-08-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 10:14 IST
Punjab: Road leading to Pathankot airport washed away as Chakki river overflows
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The road leading to Pathankot airport was washed away, said officials on Saturday. The primary reason cited was an increased water flow in the Chakki river.

"The area comes under Himachal Pradesh govt and we have taken up the matter with them and they are working on it," said Deputy Commissioner, Pathankot, Harbir Singh. Earlier on July 30 , amid the ongoing orange alert in the northern state of Uttarakhand, a part of the Badrinath National Highway-7 (NH-7) was washed away due to the rising water in the Khachda drain located at Lambagad.

Following the incident, pilgrims were stranded on both sides of the highway. "A part of the Badrinath NH-7 was washed away due to the rising water in the Khachda drain located at Lambagad. Pilgrims were stranded on both sides of the highway," said the district administration officials in Chamoli.

In another incident, teachers of an inter-college in Uttarkashi helped their students cross an overflowing drain after a heavy downpour. The students and teachers formed a human chain in order to cross the flowing waters. Earlier on Friday, a landslide was reported at Nainital Bhowali road in Nainital.

"The road is completely damaged. It will take at least a week to restore it" said Dheeraj Singh Garbyal, DM, Nainital. Warning of heavy rainfall in the region, the Dehradun Meteorological Centre flagged an orange alert for the next four days starting July 29. The areas included in the alert are Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri, Pauri, Champawat and Bageshwar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global
4
Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022