Second caravan of four ships leave Ukrainian ports - infrastructure minister

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 12:00 IST
Oleksandr Kubrakov Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the second caravan of ships with Ukrainian agriculture products sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports.

He tweeted that four bulk carriers Mustafa Necati, Star Helena, Glory and Riva Wind were loaded with almost 170,000 tonnes of grain.

The first four ships left Ukraine last week under the frame agreement signed by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations.

