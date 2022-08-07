Second caravan of four ships leave Ukrainian ports - infrastructure minister
Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 12:00 IST
Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the second caravan of ships with Ukrainian agriculture products sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports.
He tweeted that four bulk carriers Mustafa Necati, Star Helena, Glory and Riva Wind were loaded with almost 170,000 tonnes of grain.
The first four ships left Ukraine last week under the frame agreement signed by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Oleksandr Kubrakov
- United Nations
- Ukrainian Black Sea
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Turkey
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US mulling supplying fighter jets for Ukraine: White House
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 2-U.S. pledges more military aid to Ukraine, peace seems far off
UPDATE 2-U.S. discussing America-made fighter jets for Ukraine
WRAPUP 3-U.S. pledges more military aid to Ukraine, peace seems far off