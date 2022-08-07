Oman posts 784 mln rial budget surplus for H1/2022 - state news agency

The Omani government posted a budget surplus of 784 million rials ($2.04 billion) at the end of first half of 2022, Oman's state news agency reported on Sunday.

The Gulf Arab state's oil revenues increased to 3.187 billion rials by the end of first half, the report added.

($1 = 0.3840 Omani rials)

