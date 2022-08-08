J’khand gears up for two-day tribal festival in Ranchi’s Morabadi ground

Left Menu

The Jharkhand government is all set to hold a two-day tribal festival, beginning on Tuesday, to mark the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, popularly known as the International Tribal Day, an official said on Monday.

An array of programmes related to tribal art, culture, tradition and literature will be organized during the two-day festival here at Ranchi’s Morabadi ground. Sports events, panel discussions, seminars, exhibitions and tribal fashion shows are lined up for the festival.

Rajya Sabha member and JMM supremo Shibu Soren will inaugurate the festival in presence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday, while Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will grace the concluding ceremony of the event on Wednesday, secretary to CM Vinay Kumar Choubey told PTI.

Choubey and Welfare secretary KK Soan visited the venue on Monday and reviewed the preparations. Choubey directed the officials for proper management of the stage, VIP lounge, exhibition gallery, food pavilion, entry and exit points.

The festival will be participated by artists from Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Sikkim and North East. Local artists of Jharkhand have also been invited for the programme, an official release said.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren during the launch of Logo for the festival on August 4 stated, “This is for the first time since the inception of the state, a grand Jharkhand Tribal Festival is being organized, which will be participated by representatives of tribal community from Jharkhand and other states. The objective of the programme is to take the tribal civilization and culture on the national stage.” Tribal Research Institute director Ranendra Kumar told media persons on Monday, “Seminars on tribal history, philosophy, anthropology and literature will be organized on Tuesday and Wednesday. Experts from various fields from India and abroad will participate in the seminars.” As many as 100 stalls will be set up at the venue where local tribal crafts of all 24 districts of the state will be exhibited, an official release said. A tribal fashion show is also scheduled in the festival where tribal costumes will also be depicted. Apart from known names of fashion world, Miss India contestant Riya Tirkey has also been invited to the programme, the release said.

In a bid to promote tribal cuisines, food stalls will also be set up in the festival. The stalls will be open to all where people can relish the tribal delicacies.

