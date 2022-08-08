Left Menu

MP Raghav Chadha demands justice over Mandeep Kaur suicide

In the backdrop of the suicide of Mandeep Kaur in New York, AAP Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and handed over a representation to demand justice for the Indian woman.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 18:37 IST
MP Raghav Chadha demands justice over Mandeep Kaur suicide
Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha hands over representation to EAM Jaishankar (Photo: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the backdrop of the suicide of Mandeep Kaur in New York, AAP Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and handed over a representation to demand justice for the Indian woman. In the representation, the Rajya Sabha MP said that the entire nation was shocked and devastated to hear last week about the unfortunate demise of Mandeep Kaur.

"I urge your good offices to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice and her family's demands regarding bringing her body back to India are met immediately," he stated. "I would also urge your good offices to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice in India for the abuse that continued throughout this truly heart-wrenching saga of abuse," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP met the Foriegn Minister at his office in Parliament House. "I urge the Ministry to take urgent steps to prevent re-occurrence and provide means to Indian women living abroad to escape cycles of violence and abuse by perpetrators of such crimes," it added.

Kaur, who was tortured at the hands of her husband, allegedly committed suicide on August 3 after she posted an online video where she spoke about years of domestic abuse by her husband Ranjotveer Singh Sandhu and it sparked outrage across India and abroad. The Indian consulate in New York City has expressed grief over her demise.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Mandeep Kaur in Queens, New York under most tragic circumstances. We are in touch with the US authorities at the Federal and local levels as well as the community. We stand ready to render all assistance," it had tweeted. Before ending her life, Kaur released a heart-rending video, narrating the excruciatingly painful details of the torture she faced at the hands of her husband following which a massive storm took over social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022