Telangana Cabinet to convene on Aug 11 to explore resource mobilization

The Telangana Cabinet would meet on Thursday to discuss mobilisation of additional resources for the state among other issues.

The meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, would be held at 'Pragati Bhavan', Rao's camp office-cum-official residence, an official release said on Tuesday.

Rao has recently alleged that the propensity of the Centre to levy cess as an indirect tax is depriving states of their legitimate share in tax revenues.

Such ''unilateral and irresponsible'' policies of the Centre, without taking into consideration the state's interests, have nudged the country away from the development trajectory, he had said.

