Telangana Cabinet to convene on Aug 11 to explore resource mobilization

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-08-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 15:52 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
The Telangana Cabinet would meet on Thursday to discuss mobilisation of additional resources for the state among other issues.

The meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, would be held at 'Pragati Bhavan', Rao's camp office-cum-official residence, an official release said on Tuesday.

Rao has recently alleged that the propensity of the Centre to levy cess as an indirect tax is depriving states of their legitimate share in tax revenues.

Such ''unilateral and irresponsible'' policies of the Centre, without taking into consideration the state's interests, have nudged the country away from the development trajectory, he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

