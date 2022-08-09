Left Menu

Maha: Ex-MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati says his outfit ‘Swarajya’ will join politics at right time

Former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati on Tuesday said his newly launched outfit Swarajya will join politics at an appropriate time.Sambhajiraje unveiled the logo of his organisation in Tuljapur town of Osmanabad and addressed a public meeting there.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 09-08-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 16:56 IST
Former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati on Tuesday said his newly launched outfit 'Swarajya' will join politics at an appropriate time.

Sambhajiraje unveiled the logo of his organisation in Tuljapur town of Osmanabad and addressed a public meeting there. ''Swarajya will work for farmers, labourers, the cooperative sector, education and health. We will ensure that people who were deprived of power are strengthened and made public representatives,'' he said.

The newly launched organisation will join politics at an appropriate time, he said. Taking a dig at the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, Sambhajiraje claimed that the government formation had taken 30 days like the earlier Maha Vikas Aghadi government, and both had wasted 60 days of the state.

''Earlier, Shinde came forward to resolve problems of the Maratha community. When I spoke about review or curative petition, no talks were held about it. These issues should be looked into now,'' he said.

Sambhajiraje further said that he will take his organisation to every corner of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

